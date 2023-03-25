Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $6.59 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,489 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,679 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $141.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $382.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.82 and its 200 day moving average is $141.30.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,195,084. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

