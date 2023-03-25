Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $154.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.58. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

