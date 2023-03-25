Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $189.46 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.94. The company has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.