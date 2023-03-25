Robert W. Baird Increases ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $33.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.77.
ON Price Performance
ONON opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. ON has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $31.94.
About ON
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
