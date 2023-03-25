Robert W. Baird Increases ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $33.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.77.

ON Price Performance

ONON opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. ON has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $31.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

About ON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ON by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,999,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190,987 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in ON by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ON by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,146,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,956,000 after acquiring an additional 62,599 shares in the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ON by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 5,628,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of ON by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,704,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,732,000 after buying an additional 828,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

