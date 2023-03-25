Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $420.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $385.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $429.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $430.04 and its 200-day moving average is $417.15. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $488.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

See Also

