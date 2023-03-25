Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.14.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,113.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,770 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

