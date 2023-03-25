Royal Bank of Canada Increases BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$137.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOO. National Bankshares increased their target price on BRP from C$130.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank set a C$143.00 price objective on shares of BRP and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$141.33.

BRP Price Performance

DOO stock opened at C$103.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$113.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$101.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80. BRP has a 1 year low of C$76.72 and a 1 year high of C$120.51.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Further Reading

