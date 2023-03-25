Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Trading Down 5.1%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Rating) shares were down 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 8,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 5,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55.

About Rubicon Organics

Rubicon Organics, Inc engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

