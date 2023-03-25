Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Saitama token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Saitama has a market cap of $85.12 million and $1.84 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Saitama has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00029967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018427 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00199219 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27,468.20 or 1.00037037 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

Saitama is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00192521 USD and is down -7.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,877,841.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.