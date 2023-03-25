SALT Achieves Market Cap of $2.81 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $17,119.04 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00029989 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018764 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00198847 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,238.04 or 1.00065571 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03914382 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $20,428.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

