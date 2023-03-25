Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Floor & Decor accounts for approximately 2.6% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND stock opened at $93.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.12. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.59.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

