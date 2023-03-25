Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 376 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. AON makes up approximately 1.6% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AON by 1.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 13.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $309.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.73. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

