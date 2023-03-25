Sanford C. Bernstein Increases SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $100.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SE. Citigroup raised their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. HSBC raised their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of SE opened at $82.38 on Wednesday. SEA has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $136.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.66.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SEA will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,449 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,368,654,000 after acquiring an additional 370,032 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of SEA by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,254,410 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,053,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,597,266 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $874,227,000 after acquiring an additional 317,841 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,553,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $535,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,481 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,386,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

