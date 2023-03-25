Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is LVW Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,804 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LVW Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $30,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,590 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.45. 3,294,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,094. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

