SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 12.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Organon & Co. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

NYSE OGN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,153. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

