SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,717 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 21,657 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after purchasing an additional 375,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after purchasing an additional 262,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $35.92 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

