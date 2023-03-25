SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,042 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $163,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $96.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $141.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

