SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 504 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

MDLZ opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.93.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

