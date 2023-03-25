Secret (SIE) Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, Secret has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $13.92 million and approximately $3,863.75 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00078071 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00154325 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00035722 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00042183 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000657 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000496 BTC.

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00463873 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,914.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

