Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SELB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $216.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 27,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $31,184.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 799,486 shares in the company, valued at $903,419.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 521,993 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 121,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 88,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 80,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its portfolio includes pipeline, autoimmune, gene therapy, and biologic therapy. The company was founded by Omid C.

