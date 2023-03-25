Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.80.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $142.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.59 and a 200-day moving average of $156.04. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 256,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

