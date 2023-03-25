ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Boosted by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $432.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.46. The company has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.56, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $601.62.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

