Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0039 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $211.29 million and $3.21 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,343.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00331602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012320 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.00591853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00072457 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.16 or 0.00454109 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,620,042,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

