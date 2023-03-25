Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Head to Head Comparison

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sigilon Therapeutics and Abbott Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigilon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Abbott Laboratories 1 3 10 0 2.64

Sigilon Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.24%. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus target price of $124.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.15%. Given Sigilon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sigilon Therapeutics is more favorable than Abbott Laboratories.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Sigilon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abbott Laboratories has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sigilon Therapeutics and Abbott Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigilon Therapeutics $12.94 million 2.56 -$43.56 million ($1.35) -0.76 Abbott Laboratories $43.65 billion 3.90 $6.93 billion $3.91 25.08

Abbott Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Sigilon Therapeutics. Sigilon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abbott Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sigilon Therapeutics and Abbott Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigilon Therapeutics -336.53% -87.15% -41.94% Abbott Laboratories 15.88% 26.09% 12.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Sigilon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Abbott Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sigilon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Abbott Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats Sigilon Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the development and commercialization of SLTx product candidates for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes. The company was formerly known as Sigilon, Inc. and changed its name to Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products. The Diagnostic Products segment markets diagnostic systems and tests for blood banks, hospitals, commercial laboratories, and alternate-care testing sites. The Nutritional Products segment caters to the worldwide sales of adult and pediatric nutritional products. The Medical Devices segment includes electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular and structural heart devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes care products for people with diabetes, as well as neuromodulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders. The company was founded by Wallace Calvin Abbott in 1900 and is headquartered in Abbott Park, IL.

