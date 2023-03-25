Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siltronic’s FY2025 earnings at $12.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Siltronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Siltronic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siltronic has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

Siltronic Price Performance

SSLLF stock opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average is $74.91. Siltronic has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $109.98.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

