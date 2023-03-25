Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 3.1% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL opened at $100.16 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.79.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

