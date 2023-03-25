Sologenic (SOLO) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Sologenic (SOLO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $71.74 million and $1.09 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sologenic token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sologenic has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.org. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.

Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

Buying and Selling Sologenic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

