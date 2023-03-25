Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Stock Position Lessened by JCSD Capital LLC

JCSD Capital LLC trimmed its position in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the period. Southern States Bancshares makes up approximately 4.5% of JCSD Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern States Bancshares were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSBK. UBS Group AG grew its position in Southern States Bancshares by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $352,000. 48.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $199.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.03.

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $25.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Southern States Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

