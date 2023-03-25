SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,248 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 4.0% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,785,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,380,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,744,000 after acquiring an additional 92,194 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,102,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,181,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $45.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

