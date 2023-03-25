SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Increased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

