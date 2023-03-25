Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Acquired by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URNM. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $401,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA URNM opened at $28.99 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.