ssv.network 24-Hour Volume Tops $20.71 Million (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, ssv.network has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $378.89 million and $20.71 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can now be bought for approximately $34.21 or 0.00124407 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ssv.network

ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ssv.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ssv.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

