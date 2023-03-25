Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STGW. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stagwell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of STGW opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Stagwell has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $708.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $77,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,502,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,250,522.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $77,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,502,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,250,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at $109,184,955.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,406,103 shares of company stock valued at $105,491,242 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Stagwell during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Stagwell by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

