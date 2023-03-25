Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) versus Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Critical Survey

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) and Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingevity has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Ingevity shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Ingevity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million ($0.13) -25.00 Ingevity $1.67 billion 1.54 $211.60 million $5.48 12.61

This table compares Standard Lithium and Ingevity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ingevity has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ingevity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Standard Lithium and Ingevity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ingevity 0 1 2 0 2.67

Standard Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.92%. Ingevity has a consensus price target of $88.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.37%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than Ingevity.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and Ingevity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -16.38% -15.88% Ingevity 12.68% 34.63% 9.36%

Summary

Ingevity beats Standard Lithium on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded by Alvaro Anthony on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. Process purifications produce a number of activated carbon products for food, water, beverage and chemical purification applications. The Performance Chemicals segment primarily addresses applications in three product families: pavement technologies, oilfield technologies, and industrial specialties. The company was founded on March 27, 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, SC.

