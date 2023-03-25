Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Standard Lithium

In related news, Senior Officer Kara Leah Norman sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total value of C$92,937.00.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

