Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Standard Lithium Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Standard Lithium
In related news, Senior Officer Kara Leah Norman sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total value of C$92,937.00.
About Standard Lithium
Featured Articles
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.