Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,148 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

