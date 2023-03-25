STASIS EURO (EURS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $669,012.97

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00003876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $131.91 million and $669,012.97 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00331296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,079.48 or 0.25911874 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010120 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta’s law.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.