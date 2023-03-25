StepStone Group LP Has $17.33 Million Position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

StepStone Group LP boosted its stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,384,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974,959 shares during the period. MoneyLion makes up approximately 2.3% of StepStone Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. StepStone Group LP owned about 10.01% of MoneyLion worth $17,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 1,038.7% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 278,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 254,223 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 957,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 58,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,791,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 125,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,199,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 612,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of MoneyLion stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.49. 664,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,658. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.93. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.73.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. The business had revenue of $94.94 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.