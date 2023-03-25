StepStone Group LP Purchases New Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Confluent makes up 0.0% of StepStone Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,549,000 after buying an additional 1,470,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Confluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Confluent by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,334,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $20.80. 2,358,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $149,922.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,353 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,345.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $149,922.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 325,353 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,345.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $17,364,841.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,690,484 shares of company stock worth $44,033,743 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

