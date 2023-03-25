Stifel Nicolaus Cuts ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Price Target to $31.00

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ProFrac from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

ProFrac Price Performance

Shares of ACDC opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65. ProFrac has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

