StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

