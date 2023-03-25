StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

GIGM opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Further Reading

