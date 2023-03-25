StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of HALL opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

