StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Price Performance

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $31.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

About Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

