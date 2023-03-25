StockNews.com Lowers Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

CLFD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen started coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.83.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Price Performance

CLFD stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $687.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.36. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 3,100 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,306,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen acquired 3,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at $1,145,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.