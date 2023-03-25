StockNews.com Upgrades Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) to “Strong-Buy”

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.23. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $46.54.
Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.49 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.
Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.
