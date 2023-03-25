StockNews.com Upgrades Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) to “Strong-Buy”

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.23. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $46.54.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.49 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

About Columbus McKinnon

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,178,000 after purchasing an additional 66,610 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,502,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after acquiring an additional 39,274 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 408,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 60,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 710,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.