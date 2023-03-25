StockNews.com Upgrades Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Friday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.83.

GOOD stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $492.35 million, a PE ratio of -152.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $23.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

In other news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Arthur S. Cooper bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $79,348 in the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

