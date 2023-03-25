StockNews.com Upgrades Waters (NYSE:WAT) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $354.00.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE WAT opened at $299.96 on Wednesday. Waters has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Waters by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

