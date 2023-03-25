Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires 162 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 133,026.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after buying an additional 274,034 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after buying an additional 263,247 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 685.9% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 243,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after buying an additional 212,608 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,586,000 after buying an additional 189,847 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $125.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.07 and its 200 day moving average is $129.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

