Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

IXN stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $59.67.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.